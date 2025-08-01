Terry McLaurin favored to land with notable AFC team if traded

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, and the consensus on sports betting markets seems to be that he would be headed to the AFC if the team were to move on.

McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year, $68 million contract he signed in 2022. While he reported to training camp earlier this week, he has been a hold-in to this point and not taken part in any on-field work. McLaurin made it clear ahead of camp that he is unhappy with the way the Commanders are handling extension talks.

On Thursday, McLaurin informed the Commanders that he wants to be traded. There has been nothing thus far to suggest that the team is open to dealing him, but sportsbooks have released odds for where the two-time Pro Bowl wideout will wind up playing in 2025.

Washington is the heavy favorite to keep McLaurin at -250. The New England Patriots have the next-best odds at +450, followed closely by the Las Vegas Raiders at +500. Five more AFC teams are next on the list.

Terry McLaurin Next Team line movement since trade request:



▪️ Commanders: -425 ➡️ -250

▪️ Patriots: +5000 ➡️ +450

▪️ Raiders: +700 ➡️ +500 pic.twitter.com/4jawvhRK2V — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 31, 2025

The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs this offseason, but he is coming off a torn ACL. New England could still use another top option in the passing game, and they have roughly $60 million in salary cap space.

McLaurin has had five consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He led Washington with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season.

The Commanders are unlikely to trade McLaurin, and the odds reflect that. He does not have much leverage other than the potential of creating headaches for the team.

McLaurin had a great six-word message for fans in Washington when he reported to training camp earlier this week.