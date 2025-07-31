Terry McLaurin takes major step in his contract holdout

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is taking a major step in his contract holdout with the Washington Commanders.

McLaurin has requested a trade, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move comes as the teams remain far apart in contract talks.

McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year, $68 million contract he signed in 2022. While he did report to training camp, he has so far refused to take part in any practices until he gets a new contract, and has been placed on the physically unable to perform list by Washington. He recently made clear he is very frustrated with how the Commanders have handled talks.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Thursday that the two sides recently went a month without any contract dialogue, suggesting that little progress is being made on a new deal.

Since officially ending his holdout, McLaurin has sought to assure Commanders fans that he has no problem with them. The news of a trade request will be a huge disappointment, however, even if it is partly a negotiating tactic.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has had five consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He led Washington with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season.