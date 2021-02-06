Could Tom Brady get contract extension from Bucs?

Tom Brady still has a year to go on his current contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it’s been publicly suggested that he may be extending his stay even longer.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked about the possibility of a Brady contract extension, and said that while that isn’t his to decide, he certainly thinks it’s possible.

“I think Tom’s real happy where he’s at, and I wouldn’t be surprised,” Arians said Thursday, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.

Any contract extension would take Brady into his age 45 season, which is the age he’s previously hinted he’ll retire at. That, of course, is subject to change, and Brady could certainly extend that timeline. As long as Brady is happy with the Buccaneers, there’s certainly a chance he’ll stick around longer, because they’re very happy with him.