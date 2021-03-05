Tom Brady trolls Colin Cowherd over Baker Mayfield UFO criticism

Tom Brady appears to be having a little bit of fun at Colin Cowherd’s expense.

Cowherd went after Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, one of the FOX Sports host’s favorite targets, after Mayfield claimed to have seen a UFO in Texas. Cowherd’s retort was that he’d rather see star quarterbacks keep that to themselves.

“Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, and Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it,” Cowherd said on his show Thursday.

Cowherd seemed slightly tongue-in-cheek, which helped prompt Brady’s reply on Twitter.

How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin? https://t.co/j4ycqKQdDV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2021

If Brady has seen a UFO, is Cowherd going to have to change his stance? We know there’s a mutual antipathy between Cowherd and Mayfield, which is probably why Cowherd felt the need to chime in. Maybe Brady’s even subtly defending his fellow quarterback from ridiculous criticism by leaning in like this.