Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone pointed to the same thing after Raiders fired Chip Kelly

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Chip Kelly in a hat
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly watches players during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans could not look away from the huge pile of money the Las Vegas Raiders set on fire Sunday when the team fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Several reporters confirmed Sunday that the Raiders were parting ways with Kelly after the team’s 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Kelly was let go just 11 games into his first season with Las Vegas.

Kelly drew significant interest from other NFL teams in the offseason after serving as Ohio State’s OC during the Buckeyes’ run to the national title. The Raiders swooped in to sign Kelly despite not being heavily linked to the veteran coach before the move was announced.

Kelly’s decision to head to Las Vegas made a lot more sense when details of his Raiders contract emerged. The Raiders paid Kelly an annual salary of $6 million, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. Fans could not help but wince at just how badly the Raiders’ investment tanked.

Kelly made the move to leave college football earlier this year. Ironically, he suffered the same fate as some of his former peers at the college level. Names like Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and James Franklin all scored massive buyouts to leave their respective programs.

It remains to be seen where Kelly ends up next. But the man’s finances are the least of his concerns.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App