Everyone pointed to the same thing after Raiders fired Chip Kelly

Fans could not look away from the huge pile of money the Las Vegas Raiders set on fire Sunday when the team fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Several reporters confirmed Sunday that the Raiders were parting ways with Kelly after the team’s 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Kelly was let go just 11 games into his first season with Las Vegas.

Sources: Chip Kelly is out as the Raiders offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/n8XcqIPOl4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2025

Kelly drew significant interest from other NFL teams in the offseason after serving as Ohio State’s OC during the Buckeyes’ run to the national title. The Raiders swooped in to sign Kelly despite not being heavily linked to the veteran coach before the move was announced.

Kelly’s decision to head to Las Vegas made a lot more sense when details of his Raiders contract emerged. The Raiders paid Kelly an annual salary of $6 million, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. Fans could not help but wince at just how badly the Raiders’ investment tanked.

Chip Kelly signed a 3 year contract in February to become the #Raiders OC that was reported to carry a $6M per year salary , the highest in coordinator history.



11 games later, Kelly is out and the Raiders are back to square one offensively speaking. — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 24, 2025

Chip Kelly was getting paid $6 Million this year and the pitiful #Raiders offense averaged just 15 points a game… — Jeremy Karp (@jkarpsportsfan1) November 24, 2025

Paying Chip Kelly $6M per year in the year of our lord 2025 is crazy work. https://t.co/mfMqKfGy2y — Caleb Williams is good. (@nhorneij) November 24, 2025

The Raiders paid Chip Kelly $6M this year and he got fired week 12😂 — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) November 24, 2025

Kelly made the move to leave college football earlier this year. Ironically, he suffered the same fate as some of his former peers at the college level. Names like Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and James Franklin all scored massive buyouts to leave their respective programs.

It remains to be seen where Kelly ends up next. But the man’s finances are the least of his concerns.