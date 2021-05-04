Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan highlights funny book passage about QB

Tom Brady and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan have maintained an amicable relationship since they split years ago, and Moynahan once again reminded us of that in a funny social media post this week.

Moynahan was enjoying some reading this week when she came across a reference to “the image of Tom Brady shirtless.” She got a rise out of it and shared it on Instagram.

“Wait!? What? Didn’t this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who’s next?” Moynahan wrote.

Why was Moynahan was surprised to see a connection to her personal life in another book she happened to be reading? The same thing happened last month, when she came across her own name.

Brady, of course, is one of the most popular sports figures and celebrities in history, so it’s not exactly shocking that his name came up in a book Moynahan was reading. Still, she got a kick out of it.

Moynahan and Brady dated early in the quarterback’s legendary career. They have a son, 13-year-old Jack, together. Both Brady and Moynahan have spoken in the past about how happy they are to be able to co-parent and support one another. Brady shared an awesome moment with Jack after the NFC Championship Game last season, which you can see here.

