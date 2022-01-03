Tom Brady has funny tweet about comeback win over Jets

Tom Brady may be 44 years old, but he tweets like a man half his age.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted a funny tweet on Monday about his team’s come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets in Week 17. Brady tweeted a screenshot of ESPN’s win probability for the game, which gave the Jets a nearly 100 percent chance of victory late in the fourth quarter. But Brady promptly led the Bucs on game-winning 93-yard drive in the final minutes to pull out a 28-24 win and make the ESPN chart look silly.

“#ToTheMoon,” Brady wrote in his caption.

The Jets led for most of the game and even had one of Tampa Bay’s players throwing an all-time temper tantrum amid the deficit. But the Bucs went on to score 18 points unanswered in the second half and stopped the Jets on a crucial red zone fourth down with 2:17 left in the game (which is probably around where New York’s win probability maxed out).

As for Brady, his Twitter page remains undefeated. This is his first tweet of 2022, following up on some of the excellent content that he posted in 2021.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports