Tom Brady responds to Peyton Manning trolling him in ‘Detail’ video

Tom Brady had a funny response to Peyton Manning trolling him in a “Detail” video.

Manning hosts a film breakdown show on ESPN+ called “Detail: From the Mind of Peyton Manning.” Last week on the show, the 5-time MVP called out Brady for getting lucky on a completion to Rob Gronkowski.

Manning believed that Brady was intending his pass towards the sideline for Mike Evans and received undeserved compliments for the completion.

Nothing gets by Peyton, especially when it comes to @TomBrady getting a little too much credit. #DETAIL: https://t.co/wZvh0BpmZO pic.twitter.com/IVe2Ad4ISB — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 27, 2020

ESPN’s “Countdown” show prior to “Monday Night Football” between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants played the clip. Then Suzy Kolber added some new information.

Kolber said she asked Brady about the video breakdown. Brady’s theory is that Manning has an inside source feeding him info.

“He’s calling out Peyton that Peyton has inside sources that it’s Clyde Christensen … that it’s Clyde who’s breaking down all the tape while Peyton’s on the golf course,” Kolber says Brady told her.

Kolber says Brady never answered whether the pass was intended for Gronk. Steve Young jumped in and called out Manning for trolling Brady.

Christensen, 64, was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts when Manning was there. He is the current Buccaneers quarterbacks coach, which makes him a common link between Brady and Manning.

So what do you think? Was Brady lucky on the throw or intending it for Gronk?

Maybe this was just Manning using his opportunity to troll Brady back after some zingers earlier this year.