Tom Brady wants to play for Buccaneers for ‘many years’

Tom Brady keeps dropping hints that he sees his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lasting several more seasons.

In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady raved about Tampa, saying it was even better than he expected. He added that he plans to play several more years and wants to do it with the Buccaneers.

“Whatever I thought I was getting into, it’s been so much better,” Brady said. “As good as I could’ve envisioned, it’s been even more enjoyable than that. It’s pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. (Tampa’s) a great-kept secret. It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time. For many years.”

Brady has been dropping these kinds of hints for a while now. Right now, he feels great both physically and mentally. He clearly loves Tampa. The team is winning. As long as that keeps up, it’s entirely plausible that the 44-year-old will just keep going.