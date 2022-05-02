Ridiculous stat about Tom Brady and new teammate goes viral

Tom Brady’s age and longevity means there are a lot of remarkable stats about how he compares to other NFL players. One that emerged Sunday might be the best of all, though.

Brady has officially been an NFL player for longer than one of his teammates has been alive. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive tackle Logan Hall with the No. 33 pick. He was born on April 22, 2000, six days after Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots.

Some guys talk about playing with their heroes after watching them while growing up. This certainly takes that to another level.

Brady turns 45 in August. He will be twice as old as some of his teammates, and he’ll probably be setting more age-related records throughout the 2022 season.