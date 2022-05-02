 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 1, 2022

Ridiculous stat about Tom Brady and new teammate goes viral

May 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tom Brady after a game

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s age and longevity means there are a lot of remarkable stats about how he compares to other NFL players. One that emerged Sunday might be the best of all, though.

Brady has officially been an NFL player for longer than one of his teammates has been alive. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive tackle Logan Hall with the No. 33 pick. He was born on April 22, 2000, six days after Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots.

Some guys talk about playing with their heroes after watching them while growing up. This certainly takes that to another level.

Brady turns 45 in August. He will be twice as old as some of his teammates, and he’ll probably be setting more age-related records throughout the 2022 season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus