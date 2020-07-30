Tom Coughlin hospitalized with broken ribs, punctured lung after bike accident

Former NFL head coach and executive Tom Coughlin was injured in a bike accident last weekend.

Coughlin says he was blindsided by a man on a racing bike who clipped his bike while riding in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Coughlin first went home to his family, who convinced him to get checked at a hospital. X-rays and a CT scan were taken at the hospital, revealing four fractured ribs and a slightly punctured lung. He also needed stitches for his head and was hospitalized for a night.

Coughlin, 73, has won two Super Bowls as a head coach with the New York Giants. After being pushed out as their head coach following the 2015 season, he joined the Jaguars as an executive from 2017-2019. He was fired in December from his job as Jacksonville’s executive vice president of football operations.