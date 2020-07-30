 Skip to main content
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Tom Coughlin hospitalized with broken ribs, punctured lung after bike accident

July 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Coughlin

Former NFL head coach and executive Tom Coughlin was injured in a bike accident last weekend.

Coughlin says he was blindsided by a man on a racing bike who clipped his bike while riding in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Coughlin first went home to his family, who convinced him to get checked at a hospital. X-rays and a CT scan were taken at the hospital, revealing four fractured ribs and a slightly punctured lung. He also needed stitches for his head and was hospitalized for a night.

Coughlin, 73, has won two Super Bowls as a head coach with the New York Giants. After being pushed out as their head coach following the 2015 season, he joined the Jaguars as an executive from 2017-2019. He was fired in December from his job as Jacksonville’s executive vice president of football operations.

