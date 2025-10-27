Tony Dungy thinks the NFL needs to make a major change

The NFL has made several changes to instant replay in recent years, but Tony Dungy believes the league needs to do more.

Dungy took to social media on Monday morning to express some of his frustrations with the NFL’s current replay system, which he believes has created a “credibility issue” for the league. The former Indianapolis Colts coach shared a video of a huge break the Philadelphia Eagles caught in their 38-20 Week 8 win over the New York Giants on Sunday when a tush-push play was blown dead for forward progress.

Jalen Hurts was stripped by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who then came away with the ball. Officials ruled that Hurts’ forward progress had been stopped, despite the fact that he was clearly still being pushed by a teammate.

Dungy saw the play as further evidence that the NFL needs to make all plays reviewable. The former Super Bowl champion said it is a bad look for expedited review to be used to correct certain obvious mistakes but not others.

“The NFL must get rid of these categories that are ‘non-reviewable!’ You can’t have New York jumping and change plays saying ‘expedited review told us…’ — and then have obvious misses that go unchanged. That’s what the review process was put in for. We had a couple in our GB-Pitt game and it’s terrible. When you change some obvious plays and not others you create a credibility issue and that’s what we have now,” Dungy wrote on X.

The NFL must get rid of these categories that are “non-reviewable”! You can’t have New York jumping and change plays saying “expedited review told us….”-and then have obvious misses that go unchanged. That’s what the review process was put in for.

We had a couple in our… https://t.co/4CMPU9V6y0 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 27, 2025

Dungy said there were other plays that should have been overturned by expedited replay during Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, which Dungy covered for NBC. The Packers, who won 35-25, were aided by the officials on one play when they blatantly jumped offsides.

Did the refs just miss an offsides call?



The Steelers sure think so, several players were visibly frustrated after the officials huddled up but decided not to throw the flag.



Looked like clear movement on the replay, yet no call.



(via: NFL) pic.twitter.com/r85Sar6qlq — Preme Football (@premefootball) October 27, 2025

NFL teams have shown a willingness to expand replay in recent years. The main goal should be to get the call right. Dungy feels there are too many plays that are not reviewable but could easily be corrected by the New York replay offices.