Trevor Lawrence got hit so hard after ball was blown dead

Trevor Lawrence hit in the back

Trevor Lawrence got nailed with a hard hit during his Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Sunday.

The Jaguars had a 3rd-and-10 late in the first quarter, and Lawrence was trying to get his team into formation in a noisy environment. He took a snap from the shotgun, but his Jags had committed a false start. The whistle had blown, but some Broncos defenders didn’t hear it.

P.J. Locke came in and drilled Lawrence in the back. The ball popped out and was picked up by Zach Allen, but the refs stopped the play.

Lawrence probably didn’t enjoy getting drilled by Locke on that play, but at least his Jags got 15 yards for the unnecessary roughness. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.

Most people figured that Locke didn’t hear the whistle prior to nailing Lawrence.

The game was a big one between a couple of AFC teams that entered Week 16 with double-digit wins. Lawrence sure was answering some tough questions about his play.

.

