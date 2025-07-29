Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout from Cincinnati Bengals camp.

Hendrickson is reporting to the Bengals on Wednesday, which will stop him from getting fined $50,000 per day for missing practices with the team during training camp. Not only will ending his holdout end the fines he is racking up, but Hendrickson is also hoping that reporting will help get negotiations back underway between him and the team.

ESPN sources: Trey Hendrickson is planning to report to Bengals camp Wednesday, ending his holdout without being any closer to a new deal, per sources. Reporting to camp stops the $50,000 per day fines and also serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2025



Hendrickson, 30, has been seeking a new contract from Cincinnati all offseason. He is due to make $16 million this season in what will be his final year under contract with the team, and he wants a longer-term deal, with some guaranteed money. After getting nowhere closer in contract negotiations with the team, Hendrickson headed to Jacksonville, Fla., for the start of camp, but now he’s ready to report.

Hendrickson was a first-team All-Pro last season and has established himself as the biggest part of Cincinnati’s defensive line. He led the league with 17.5 sacks last season, the second consecutive year he achieved that tally. In comments last week, Hendrickson suggested that he had been low-balled by the Bengals.