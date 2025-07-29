Larry Brown Sports

Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout

Trey Hendrickson looks on
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout from Cincinnati Bengals camp.

Hendrickson is reporting to the Bengals on Wednesday, which will stop him from getting fined $50,000 per day for missing practices with the team during training camp. Not only will ending his holdout end the fines he is racking up, but Hendrickson is also hoping that reporting will help get negotiations back underway between him and the team.

Hendrickson, 30, has been seeking a new contract from Cincinnati all offseason. He is due to make $16 million this season in what will be his final year under contract with the team, and he wants a longer-term deal, with some guaranteed money. After getting nowhere closer in contract negotiations with the team, Hendrickson headed to Jacksonville, Fla., for the start of camp, but now he’s ready to report.

Hendrickson was a first-team All-Pro last season and has established himself as the biggest part of Cincinnati’s defensive line. He led the league with 17.5 sacks last season, the second consecutive year he achieved that tally. In comments last week, Hendrickson suggested that he had been low-balled by the Bengals.

