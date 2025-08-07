Video emerges of Jaycee Horn’s car crash

Jaycee Horn is fortunate to be OK based on the video of the car crash that he got into this week.

The Carolina Panthers cornerback Horn did not practice on Wednesday after getting into a wreck while on his way to the team’s facility. Horn was reportedly alone in his car when he got into the crash at the intersection of Mint and Morehead Streets in Charlotte, N.C. during his morning commute (full details here).

Later in the day Wednesday, video emerged of Horn’s wreck. The popular local Instagram page Charlotte Dashcam, which has over 34,000 followers, shared the footage of Horn’s black Mercedes-Maybach SUV slamming into a black pickup truck in the intersection.

You see that footage here (the first video in the set).

TMZ Sports notes that it is unclear who was at fault for the accident as it appears that both vehicles ran red lights. Additionally, the roads were reportedly slick from a recent rainfall.

The 25-year-old Horn is not believed to have suffered any significant injuries in the wreck. Horn himself also posted to X later in the day on Wednesday saying that he was OK.

I’m straight ! Nun major thank god — Jaycee Horn (@jayceehorn_10) August 6, 2025

The son of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee was the No. 8 overall pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He then proceeded to make a Pro Bowl team in Carolina last season, recording 68 combined tackles, 13 passes defended, 2.0 sacks, and an interception over 15 total games.

Jaycee just agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with the Panthers earlier this offseason, making him the highest-paid player on their roster by average annual value. Thus, there are a lot of sighs of relief right now that Jaycee appears to have escaped major injury in the crash.