Panthers star involved in car accident on way to practice

Jaycee Horn with headphones on
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during pregame activity against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A Carolina Panthers player sat out of training camp practice on Wednesday after he was involved in a car accident while driving to the team’s facility.

Star cornerback Jaycee Horn was alone in his car when he got into an accident on his Wednesday morning commute, according to the Panthers. The incident occurred at the corner of Mint and Morehead Streets in Charlotte, N.C.

The team noted that no one involved in the accident needed to be transported by medical personnel. Horn made it to work and was evaluated by Carolina’s medical staff but did not participate in practice.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Horn was not believed to have suffered any significant injuries.

It seems likely that the Panthers were being cautious with Horn, but the situation is worth monitoring.

Horn was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick by the Panthers in 2021. The former South Carolina star is coming off his best NFL season and made the Pro Bowl for the first time last year. Horn had 68 total tackles, an interception, 2 sacks and 13 passes defended in his fourth NFL season.

