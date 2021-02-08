Video: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski had hilarious exchange after Super Bowl

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski found themselves in a familiar spot when the final whistle of the Super Bowl blew on Sunday night, but it looked like they enjoyed the win just as much as their previous three together.

Brady and Gronkowski shared an awesome moment on the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady ran over to Gronk with a big smile and said “this is what we do.” He then gave Gronkowski props for his “two tuddies,” referring to the tight end’s pair of touchdown grabs.

You can see the video below:

Mission Accomplished Pure joy from Brady and Gronk after winning their fourth ring together.@InsideTheNFL pic.twitter.com/F0n1ZalJmN — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 8, 2021

Gronk had a quiet season by his standards, catching just 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Like we saw in his final season with the New England Patriots, he saved one of his best games for the Super Bowl. Gronk finished with six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Kansas City.

Brady and Gronkowski have a great relationship both on and off the field. We were reminded of that when Brady broke out his hilarious Gronk impression (video here) earlier this season. That chemistry once again worked in their favor en route to another championship.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have done it! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.