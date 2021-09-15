Xavien Howard and Dolphins extra motivated to face Bills in Week 2

Expectations are higher for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, and the team’s upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills appears to be a statement game for the team.

The Dolphins lost to the Bills 56-26 in the regular season finale in 2020. That loss has remained on the mind of several Miami players. That includes cornerback Xavien Howard, who admitted he has had Sunday’s matchup against Buffalo circles on the calendar.

Xavien Howard on Dolphins 56-26 season finale loss to Bills: “I’m definitely not looking back but it’s in my head though — what happened last year.” Several Dolphins have said they def remember and hope to prove they’re different. We’ll see Sun if Dolphins have closed that gap. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 15, 2021

Sometimes revenge narratives can distract a team too much, so the Dolphins have to be careful here. That said, they’re coming in 1-0 off a win at New England, so confidence should be high. They haven’t shied away from expecting big things in 2021, either.

The Bills are coming in off a loss to Pittsburgh, and an 0-2 start would raise major red flags. Expect them to come out motivated here too.