Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Xavien Howard and Dolphins extra motivated to face Bills in Week 2

September 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Xavien Howard

Expectations are higher for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, and the team’s upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills appears to be a statement game for the team.

The Dolphins lost to the Bills 56-26 in the regular season finale in 2020. That loss has remained on the mind of several Miami players. That includes cornerback Xavien Howard, who admitted he has had Sunday’s matchup against Buffalo circles on the calendar.

Sometimes revenge narratives can distract a team too much, so the Dolphins have to be careful here. That said, they’re coming in 1-0 off a win at New England, so confidence should be high. They haven’t shied away from expecting big things in 2021, either.

The Bills are coming in off a loss to Pittsburgh, and an 0-2 start would raise major red flags. Expect them to come out motivated here too.

