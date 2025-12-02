Younghoe Koo has one of the worst missed field goals of all-time

Younghoe Koo somehow managed to strike out as a professional football player this week.

The New York Giants kicker Koo produced arguably the worst missed field goal in NFL history during Monday’s game against the New England Patriots. In the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Koo was summoned to attempt a 47-yard field goal. But what followed was a complete faceplant on national television.

Despite getting a good snap and a good hold, Koo managed to [checks notes] missed the football entirely. He took a bad step and ended up kicking the turf instead of the ball, resulting in an absolutely horrific whiff.

As a result, Koo left his holder Jamie Gillan to run for his life before getting blasted some 15 yards behind the original line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs. Here is the humiliating video.

GOtta give Younghoe Koo credit because I've never seen this before pic.twitter.com/dCts4VdB8J — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 2, 2025

Koo, a former Pro Bowl selection, spent seven seasons kicking for the Atlanta Falcons before they released him in mid-September of this year. He then signed with the Giants’ practice squad and was elevated to the role of starting kicker in Week 10 after an injury to Graham Gano.

While Koo has made 185 field goals in his NFL career, he has also produced some pretty bad shanks over the years. But Koo’s abomination of a field-goal attempt on Monday night was something else entirely and clear first-ballot Hall of Shame material.