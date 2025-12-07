Zach Ertz was crying after he suffered a gruesome injury

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz suffered a gruesome leg injury on Sunday, and he was extremely emotional as he was carted to the locker room.

Ertz had his right leg taken out by Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward as he tried to make a leaping catch during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. He immediately signaled for the training staff to come onto the field.

Ertz’s leg bent in the opposite direction and appeared to be badly hyperextended.

This is a dirty hit by Jay Ward (#24 Vikings) that has left Zach Ertz down on the field and needing assistance from the trainers to leave the field.

No place for this on the football field. Disgusting play.





The injury looked significant, especially judging by Ertz’s reaction. He was seen crying with a towel over his head as he was taken to the locker room.

Marcus Mariota comforted an emotional Zach Ertz on the injury cart 🙏





Depending on the severity of the injury, Ertz may not play in the NFL again. He is 35 and will likely face a long road to recovery.

Ertz was having a productive second season with the Commanders. The three-time Pro Bowl selection entered Week 14 with 49 catches for 493 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had 1 catch for 11 yards before exiting on Sunday.