Fans cracked jokes over the banned celebration that got Baker Mayfield fined by NFL

Fans had some fun with the “violent” celebration that got Baker Mayfield fined by the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his teammate, running back Bucky Irving, had to cough up $14,491 and $6,349 respectively for their elaborate handshake that included “violent gestures” during their team’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The moment in question happened as the two celebrated Irving’s first rushing touchdown of the season to give the Buccaneers a 17-3 lead in the third quarter of the Week 13 clash.

After a few hand slaps back and forth, the two simultaneously gestured like they were wiping their noses and whipping any unwanted residue to the ground.

These “violent gestures” resulted in a $14,491 fine for Baker Mayfield and a $6,349 fine for Bucky Irving: pic.twitter.com/9d6IGrmoS5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2025

Fans were left scratching their heads as they tried to figure out what was so wrong about the Mayfield-Irving exchange. Some joked around about how the “violent” gestures impacted their lives for the worse.

My children saw these gestures and immediately joined a gang, I salute Roger Goodell for doing the right thing here — Sam Wagman (@swagman95) December 6, 2025

my 94 month old son, Mico, saw this and immediately joined Al-Shabab — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) December 6, 2025

HEINOUS ACTS



lucky they didn’t get arrested — LONG LIVE ARSON JUDGE/Sabres fan by default (@bufnyy161st) December 6, 2025

Others roasted the NFL for living up to the “No Fun League” moniker.

No Fun League strikes again — Drip💧 (@dripdoesthings) December 6, 2025

The No Fun League strikes again. Roger is a weenie — Tictacmagic (@tictacmagic_) December 6, 2025

While the nose swipe celebration seemed innocuous to most, the NFL actually banned it earlier this year due to the gesture having “gang connotations.”

“[The nose wipe] has gang connotations; it’s disrespectful,” Vincent said in April, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.

“It’s just where we are in society. Young men, they come from that era, from that age, and they’ve grown up on social media. If anybody Googled ‘nose wipe,’ you’ll see the language that is used and where that’s affiliated. I think the players know better. I know they know better.”

The celebration was made famous by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who sounded annoyed when the NFL announced the ban in March. Mayfield and Irving apparently did not get the memo.