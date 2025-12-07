Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans cracked jokes over the banned celebration that got Baker Mayfield fined by NFL

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving doing the "nose swipe" celebration

Fans had some fun with the “violent” celebration that got Baker Mayfield fined by the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his teammate, running back Bucky Irving, had to cough up $14,491 and $6,349 respectively for their elaborate handshake that included “violent gestures” during their team’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The moment in question happened as the two celebrated Irving’s first rushing touchdown of the season to give the Buccaneers a 17-3 lead in the third quarter of the Week 13 clash.

After a few hand slaps back and forth, the two simultaneously gestured like they were wiping their noses and whipping any unwanted residue to the ground.

Fans were left scratching their heads as they tried to figure out what was so wrong about the Mayfield-Irving exchange. Some joked around about how the “violent” gestures impacted their lives for the worse.

Others roasted the NFL for living up to the “No Fun League” moniker.

While the nose swipe celebration seemed innocuous to most, the NFL actually banned it earlier this year due to the gesture having “gang connotations.”

“[The nose wipe] has gang connotations; it’s disrespectful,” Vincent said in April, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.

“It’s just where we are in society. Young men, they come from that era, from that age, and they’ve grown up on social media. If anybody Googled ‘nose wipe,’ you’ll see the language that is used and where that’s affiliated. I think the players know better. I know they know better.”

The celebration was made famous by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who sounded annoyed when the NFL announced the ban in March. Mayfield and Irving apparently did not get the memo.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App