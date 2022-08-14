US Amateur Golf Championship has notable ‘Seinfeld’ grouping

“Seinfeld” has maintained its popularity since the final episode aired in 1998, and the individual(s) who came up with one threesome for the upcoming week’s United States Amateur Golf Championship may have done so with the show in mind.

The tournament will take place at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., about 20 miles west of where the sitcom took place in New York City.

One trio that will hit the links at 7:20 a.m. on Monday and 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday is Mark Costanza from Morristown, N.J., Hazen Newman of Las Vegas, Nev. and Campbell Kremer of Louisville, Ky.

Do those names ring a bell? Two of the show’s main characters were George Costanza and Cosmo Kramer. Newman was one of the main antagonists.

Costanza is a 33-year-old investment banker born near Ridgewood. He finished in second place at last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Both Newman and Kremer are college students, and were not born until a few years after the final “Seinfeld” episode aired. Newman is a rising senior at Oklahoma State while Kremer will be a junior at Kentucky this fall.