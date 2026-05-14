Avalanche’s Game 5 hero had the most heartwarming quote

The Colorado Avalanche ’s unlikely playoff hero has another party to celebrate after leading them to a stunning series-clinching win on Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild .

The Avalanche trailed Minnesota 3-0 after the first period before scoring the next three goals in regulation to force overtime. Defenseman Brett Kulak gave Colorado the 4-3 victory with an OT goal 3:52 into the extra period.

Before wrapping up his postgame interview with Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet, Kulak revealed that because the Avs got the job done in Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., he doesn’t have to worry about missing a big day in the family.

“My daughter’s birthday party is tomorrow,” the 32-year-old Kulak said. “It’s nice. I don’t have to travel to Minnesota for that. So she’ll be happy [that] dad’s at her birthday party.”

Kulak also has a great story to tell anyone who’s coming over to his daughter’s birthday celebration. His game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Wild series was his first in 115 days and just his fourth overall in his career in the playoffs.

Kulak may also have some extra time to spend with his family before getting back to action, as Colorado is still waiting for the winner of the other Western Conference series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks .