Video: Brent Burns accidentally strikes Kirill Kaprizov in the groin with his skate

Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov nearly had a nightmarish injury on Tuesday.

During Game 2 of the second-round series between the Wild and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Kaprizov was accidentally hit in the groin by Avs veteran blueliner Brent Burns ’ skate.

The two were battling it out for the puck along the boards when Burns tried to kick the puck. However, his skate struck Kaprizov’s groin area instead, leaving the Wild star forward grimacing in pain.

Here is the video of that moment.

Brent Burns was trying to kick the puck away, missed, and kicked Kirill Kaprizov in a sensitive area 😭😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/RZDPKyPGwY — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 6, 2026

That dangerous moment further underscored the inherent risk of playing a high-contact sport involving sharp blades. Kaprizov can also thank the protective layers for preventing Burns’ skate from puncturing him in the sensitive area. It easily could have been much more serious.

The Wild can’t afford to lose Kaprizov, especially with the situation they are in.

Minnesota is being totally outclassed by the Avalanche in the series. Colorado has scored 14 times through two games, while the Wild have scored 8 goals.

Kaprizov, who scored a goal in Game 2, will be counted upon by the Wild to deliver again in Game 3 on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minn., as they look to avoid a 3-0 series deficit.