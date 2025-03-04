Brady Tkachuk seemed annoyed that Ottawa fans booed US national anthem

Brady Tkachuk does not seem to be enamored with Ottawa Senators fans.

The Senators hosted the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday night and won 5-3. Prior to the game, the national anthems of both Canada and the United States were sung to honor players from both teams.

Some of the home fans booed the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner, which appeared to leave Tkachuk disappointed. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native was seen shaking his head, seemingly in response to the boos.

Nov 12, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Just seeing this. Brady Tkachuk didn’t seem too thrilled when fans booed the American anthem last night.



Thoughts on this #Sens fans?



pic.twitter.com/WQO8PQUIY9 — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) March 3, 2025

Tkachuk just finished competing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He teamed with his brother, Matthew, to help the US finish second in the event. His level of patriotism and pride in the U.S. may be higher than usual due to the recent tournament.

The trend of Canadians booing the American anthem has increased lately due to political tension between the countries. Much of that tension is due to President Donald Trump talking about imposing tariffs on Canada and making the country a 51st state.

Tkachuk is a captain of the Senators and has played with them ever since they drafted him in 2018. He is a three-time All-Star.