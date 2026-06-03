Hurricanes fans shower Carter Hart with savage chants during Game 1

Carolina Hurricanes fans were a ruthless bunch during Game 1 of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.

Many in the upper deck of the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., specifically targeted Vegas Golden Knights netminder Carter Hart with a savage chant, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

“A ‘No Means No’ chant in the upper deck at Game 1,” Wyshynski shared on X.

Here is also a video of fans chanting during the second period of the contest.

A “no means no” chant has started here pic.twitter.com/6lKI5aD8un — IcyVert (@IcyVert) June 3, 2026

It’s not hard to identify what exactly those fans were referencing with that chant.

Hart was a controversial addition to the Golden Knights’ roster in October. He is the only one of the five players charged in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case to sign an NHL contract since being acquitted.

Hart has since become a major target for fans online and at arenas, though he has managed to find success in his role with Vegas despite the noise. Vegas also faced backlash for its decision to sign the goaltender.

In any case, Hart and the Golden Knights had the last laugh in the series opener against Carolina, as they overcame a 2-0 deficit to secure a 5-4 victory.

With the Hurricanes down 1-0 in the series, their fans might troll Hart even louder in Game 2 on Thursday at the same venue.