USA’s Ryan Lindgren delivers terrifying hit on Canada’s Evan Bouchard

In a heated quarterfinal matchup at the 2026 IIHF Men’s Hockey World Championship, United States defenseman Ryan Lindgren delivered a dangerous high hit on Canada’s Evan Bouchard , leaving the Edmonton Oilers blue-liner out cold.

Bouchard was helped off the ice, and Oilers general manager Stan Bowman later said he would not play again in the World Championship.

The incident occurred early in the first period as Bouchard attempted to move the puck across the blue line. Lindgren’s check connected high, sparking immediate concern as the medical staff rushed into the ice.

USA's Ryan Lindgren was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for an illegal check to head of Canada's Evan Bouchard. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/FfwmrBmxA9 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 28, 2026

Officials assessed Lindgren a five-minute major penalty for an illegal check to the head, along with a game misconduct, removing him from the game. The Seattle Kraken defenseman received the standard supplementary discipline for the play.

Canada capitalized on the extended power play opportunity and went on to secure a commanding 4-0 victory over the United States, advancing to the semifinals.

The loss of Bouchard, one of Canada’s top performers at the event, represents a significant blow heading into the later rounds. The play has drawn widespread criticism for its reckless and dangerous nature.