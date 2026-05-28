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NHL legend Claude Lemieux dies at 60

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Oct 20, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The NHL logo is seen on the netting of a goal prior to the game between the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL world lost a legend as four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux died at the age of 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced the news of Lemieux’s death via a social media post.

The news comes just days after Lemieux carried out the torch at the Bell Centre in Montreal prior to Game 3 of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes.

Lemieux was selected at No. 26 overall by the Canadiens in the 1983 NHL Draft, and he played with the franchise until 1990, including being part of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 1986.

Lemieux then spent five seasons with the New Jersey Devils before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche right before the 1995-96 NHL season. Lemieux also spent time with the Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks, with the Sharks being the final team he played for before retiring in 2009.

The Sharks also posted a message on social media after Lemieux passed away.

“The entire Sharks organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Sharks alum and NHL legend Claude Lemieux. Our thoughts are with the Lemieux family,” the Sharks wrote.

Lemieux won two titles with the Devils and another with the Avalanche, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995.

Following his retirement, Lemieux became a certified NHL agent, and he represented players such as Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

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