NHL legend Claude Lemieux dies at 60

The NHL world lost a legend as four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux died at the age of 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced the news of Lemieux’s death via a social media post.

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60.



Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Claude was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft and would make his NHL debut just a few months later… pic.twitter.com/iohlATU6qz — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) May 28, 2026

The news comes just days after Lemieux carried out the torch at the Bell Centre in Montreal prior to Game 3 of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes .

Tu es chez toi ici, Claude Lemieux! 👏



Welcome home, Claude Lemieux!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fQvfhZSNUB — x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 26, 2026

Lemieux was selected at No. 26 overall by the Canadiens in the 1983 NHL Draft, and he played with the franchise until 1990, including being part of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 1986.

Lemieux then spent five seasons with the New Jersey Devils before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche right before the 1995-96 NHL season. Lemieux also spent time with the Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks , with the Sharks being the final team he played for before retiring in 2009.

The Sharks also posted a message on social media after Lemieux passed away.

“The entire Sharks organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Sharks alum and NHL legend Claude Lemieux. Our thoughts are with the Lemieux family,” the Sharks wrote.

Lemieux won two titles with the Devils and another with the Avalanche, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995.

Following his retirement, Lemieux became a certified NHL agent, and he represented players such as Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen .