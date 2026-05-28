Lane Hutson had a vulgar quote about the Canadiens’ Game 4 loss

What the Montreal Canadiens ’ offense lacked on Wednesday, Habs defenseman Lane Hutson made up for with profanity following their 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory. S—-y, s–t game,” the 22-year-old blueliner told reporters about Montreal’s loss, via BarDown.

Lane Hutson didn’t mince his words when asked about the Habs’ performance in their Game 4 loss. #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DKfeVpxFBm — BarDown (@BarDown) May 28, 2026

Things have gone south for the Canadiens since their 6-2 win in Game 1 of the series. The Hurricanes eked out back-to-back overtime wins in Game 2 and Game 3 before finally winning in convincing fashion in Game 4.

Hutson’s frustration can largely be attributed to Montreal’s disjointed attack. The Hurricanes dominated the possession battle with 43 shots on goal to just 18 by the Habs, who also came up empty on two power-play opportunities.

In fact, Carolina’s shots on goal in Game 4 were equal to all the shots the Canadiens mustered from Game 2 to Game 4, according to OptaSTATS.

For all their struggles, the Canadiens still have a heartbeat in the series, and they will look to extend their season and guarantee at least one more game in Montreal when they face the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Friday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.