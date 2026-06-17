Maple Leafs have hired a new head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially decided on their next head coach.

Toronto fired Craig Berube in May after two years at the helm, and now the Maple Leafs have hired Jim Hiller for his second stint with the franchise.

Jim Hiller has been named the 41st Head Coach in franchise history! — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 17, 2026

Hiller spent the past three seasons as the coach of the Los Angeles Kings . The Kings decided to fire him on March 1 following an ugly 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers , and he finished with a combined 93-58-24 during his time in LA.

Hiller began his NHL coaching career in 2014, when he was hired to be an assistant for Mike Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings . Hiller then followed Babcock to Toronto and was an assistant there for four seasons before moving to take a job with the New York Islanders .

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs,” Hiller said, via the official release. “This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I’m looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

The Maple Leafs are hoping that Hiller can bring them back to the playoffs.