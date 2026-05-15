Mitch Marner’s between-the-legs goal leaves jaws dropped

Mitch Marner opened Game 6 with one of the most dazzling goals of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Just 62 seconds in, the Vegas winger received a breakout pass from William Karlsson and entered the Anaheim zone with speed.

As Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe closed in for a check, Marner stopped short at the top of the crease. He froze goaltender Lukas Dostal , pulled the puck between his legs, and roofed a backhand shot for his seventh postseason goal.

MITCH. MARNER. MAGIC. 🪄



WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Cwkj0IHZaG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2026

“I just tried to make a move and Dostal had me covered, I thought, on the backhand,” Marner said, via ESPN. “So I tried to do that move. Lucky enough, it worked out.”

The spectacular tally set the tone for a commanding first period. Vegas built a 3-0 lead, with Marner adding a shorthanded assist on Brett Howden ’s goal.

The Knights went on to win 5-1, eliminating the Ducks 4-2 and advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2023.

Now leading the NHL playoffs with 18 points in 12 games, Marner’s performance capped a strong resurgence since joining Vegas. His early heroics helped silence past playoff doubts while powering the Knights forward.