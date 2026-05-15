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Mitch Marner’s between-the-legs goal leaves jaws dropped

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Las Vegas forward Mitch Marner scores an incredible goal.
May 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the first period in game six of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mitch Marner opened Game 6 with one of the most dazzling goals of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Just 62 seconds in, the Vegas winger received a breakout pass from William Karlsson and entered the Anaheim zone with speed.

As Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe closed in for a check, Marner stopped short at the top of the crease. He froze goaltender Lukas Dostal, pulled the puck between his legs, and roofed a backhand shot for his seventh postseason goal.

“I just tried to make a move and Dostal had me covered, I thought, on the backhand,” Marner said, via ESPN. “So I tried to do that move. Lucky enough, it worked out.”

The spectacular tally set the tone for a commanding first period. Vegas built a 3-0 lead, with Marner adding a shorthanded assist on Brett Howden’s goal.

The Knights went on to win 5-1, eliminating the Ducks 4-2 and advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2023.

Now leading the NHL playoffs with 18 points in 12 games, Marner’s performance capped a strong resurgence since joining Vegas. His early heroics helped silence past playoff doubts while powering the Knights forward.

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