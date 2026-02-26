Seth Jarvis shares unserious plan for his silver medal

Team Canada failed to win the medal it set out to win at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Instead, the Canadians flew back home with the next-best thing — a silver medal — after losing, 2-1, to Jack Hughes and Team USA in the gold-medal match on Sunday.

Canada was favored to win it all in the tournament, and settling for a silver medal may feel to some as though it was worse than not winning any medal at all.

Considering how close they were to winning the gold and how dominant they were overall against the United States, Seth Jarvis and company understandably find it hard to accept that they missed out on bringing the ultimate Olympic hockey glory to their country.

So much so that Jarvis even joked about selling his silver medal on the web.

“Sell it on Craigslist,” Jarvis said when asked about his second-place medal, via Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward, however, changed his tone and acknowledged the honor of being part of the experience.

“No, it’s cool. To say you’re an Olympian and to medal at the Olympics is an incredible honor. But it is a reminder though that we didn’t finish the job. I am proud of it though.”

The good news for the 24-year-old Jarvis is that he still has a chance to win something prestigious this year, as the Hurricanes are considered among the chief contenders to win the Stanley Cup.