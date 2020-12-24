NHL’s Canadian teams set to play at home in 2020-21

The NHL has delivered an update that will come as good news to several teams in the sport, and perhaps even other sports as well.

In a statement, the NHL announced that it believes it has reached an agreement with Canadian health authorities to allow the league’s seven Canadian teams to play in their home arenas this season. That had been a significant question due to the travel involved between the United States and Canada.

Statement from Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on NHL Canadian Clubs Playing in Home Arenas. pic.twitter.com/mtCLTwlLcB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2020

It’s not clear how this will work, and fans are unlikely if not impossible. It’s a sign, however, that Canadian authorities are comfortable allowing U.S.-based teams to enter and play in Canada and Canada-based teams to come and go as well.

This could be very good news for the Toronto Blue Jays, who have had similar issues which are starting to cause them unexpected problems.