PK Subban’s brother Malcolm goes viral for amazing save

Malcolm Subban appeared to defy human anatomy with an incredible play on Friday.

The Buffalo Sabres goalie Subban, the younger brother of star defenseman PK Subban, went viral for an absolutely amazing save against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Subban somehow managed to keep out a first-period shot attempt by Evan Rodrigues. Replays showed that Subban contorted all the way back and deflected the puck with his off arm just before it crossed the goal line.

AN UNBELIEVABLE SAVE 😱 Malcolm Subban went full extension to stop the puck! pic.twitter.com/Km492PHJkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

Here are some other angles of the astounding play.

🤯🤯🤯 What a save by Malcolm Subban… pic.twitter.com/9vWorCHPCa — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 18, 2021

Subban, a seven-year NHL veteran, was acquired by the Sabres earlier this month in a midseason trade. Friday was just his second start for the team.

PK Subban is a viral star in his own right, usually for his various antics. But he definitely has come competition here from his younger brother for the single greatest play in family history.