Reporter Jackie Redmond addresses interview with Rod Brind’Amour

Reporter Jackie Redmond on Wednesday addressed her interview with Rod Brind’Amour that took place during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.

Brind’Amour was on edge due to his Hurricanes being down 3-1 in the series and facing elimination. Though his team was leading 1-0 in the first period, Brind’Amour was not happy with the penalties being called.

The Hurricanes head coach expressed frustration during an in-game interview with Redmond on TNT.

“These aren’t real penalties … obviously we gotta stop the hitting and then just go play. I’m a little bit frustrated, as you can tell,” Brind’Amour said.

Redmond must have received some negative feedback following the interview, because she addressed the situation via X.

“And anyone who says this is Brind’Amour disrespecting me – he’s one of nicest coaches I’ve worked with. We have great relationship. And disrespect would be giving me one word or not even doing the interview. MANY teams would gas the interview in THAT spot. Rod didn’t. Just FYI,” Redmond wrote.

A fan wrote Redmond a follow-up question, asking if it was tough asking a question like that knowing the coach was heated.

“Of course. But its (sic) a question that has to be asked. Thats (sic) when you hope that your professionalism and work prior to the moment affords you the respect of the coach to give you an honest answer – which I believe Rod did,” Redmond responded.

Unfortunately for Brind’Amour, his Hurricanes lost 5-3 to see their season end. The Panthers have now reached the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.