Zdeno Chara shows great sportsmanship after beating up Zack MacEwen

Zdeno Chara may be the oldest active player in the NHL, but the big man proved on Tuesday night that he can still drop the gloves and hold his own. He also showed what great sportsmanship looks like even after fists fly.

Chara took exception to one of his New York Islanders teammates being hit high by Philadelphia Flyers center Zach MacEwen. Big Z came over to confront MacEwen, and MacEwen immediately dropped the gloves. The 44-year-old Chara proceeded to pummel the 25-year-old MacEwen.

After the fight ended, it looked like Chara asked MacEwen if he was OK. You can see the video below:

Only in hockey will you get fed an uppercut and asked “You ok bud?” by the same guy pic.twitter.com/6tHvWa0SwI — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 19, 2022

Chara doesn’t often lose fights. He’s 6-foot-9 and has a massive wingspan, which obviously gives him a huge advantage when the gloves come off. He’s had some unusual reactions during fights in the past, but he seemed genuinely concerned about MacEwen after landing that uppercut. Only in the NHL would we see an exchange like that after a brawl.