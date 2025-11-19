Larry Brown Sports

Florida Panthers player suffers injury in barbecue accident

Eetu Luostarinen talking to the media
Jun 2, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) takes questions during media day in advance of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen is considered week-to-week after suffering burn injuries during what coach Paul Maurice described as a barbecue accident.

The Panthers divulged Luostarinen’s barbecue-related mishap on Wednesday. Maurice said the burns were not serious enough to require an overnight stay in the hospital, and that Luostarinen’s return would largely be determined by when he could wear hockey equipment again without suffering discomfort.

Needless to say, an injury like this is highly unusual, but not unprecedented. Two years ago, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns to his face while lighting a backyard fire pit, but he was able to play in the team’s game two days after the incident.

The NHL has had a very unusual week in terms of strange off-ice injuries. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes recently hurt his hand by cutting it on glass during a team dinner, and is expected to be out until January.

Luostarinen, 27, has been part of both of Florida’s Stanley Cup-winning teams over the last two seasons. He had three goals and seven assists so far this season in 18 games.

