Video: Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby in stunner as 80:1 longshot

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in one of the biggest upsets in the race’s history.

Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race. He was only added to the field on Friday morning after Ethereal Road scratched.

Rich Strike started in the 20th post and was not intimidated by the other horses in the field. Instead, he saw favorite Epicenter in the middle and chased him down, pulling ahead just before the finish line.

Rich Strike pretty much came out of nowhere to win the race. The video is incredible.

Rich Strike went from being claimed last year for $30,000 to winning the Kentucky Derby months later. That’s what sports and competition are all about.