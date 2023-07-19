Dan Patrick reveals when he will retire from sports media

Dan Patrick is officially putting an end date on his legendary career.

The sportscasting icon Patrick made the announcement Wednesday on his self-titled show that he plans to retire in a little over four years. Specifically, Patrick said that he will be calling it quits in Dec. 2027.

🚨Dan announces that he'll be retiring…. in December 2027 pic.twitter.com/CjrDpbbzfq — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 19, 2023

“This is a young man’s game,” Patrick said. “I’m the oldest guy doing this. And I enjoy doing it, but by the end of 2027, that’ll be it. You have my word, so plan accordingly.”

Patrick recently turned 66 years old and will be an even 70 by the time that he plans to retire. He remains one of the best-known sportscasters around, especially from his stint anchoring ESPN’s “SportsCenter” from 1989-2006. In more recent years, Patrick served as a co-host of NBC’s “Football Night in America” as well as the host of Crackle’s “Sports Jeopardy!” Additionally, he has hosted “The Dan Patrick Show” (independent of ESPN) since 2007. The show now airs streaming on Peacock.

Few can compete with Patrick’s entertaining (and sometimes in-your-face) style. Though it will be a sad day when Patrick finally unplugs his mic for good, at least we still have over four more years left to enjoy his content.