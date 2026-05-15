Ozzie Guillen cursed out White Sox on hot mic

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen was caught on a hot mic Thursday while seemingly cursing out the team.

Guillen, who now serves as an analyst for the team’s TV broadcasts, was not happy after catcher Edgar Quero failed to advance a runner from second base with nobody out in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game at Rate Field in Chicago, Ill. Guillen’s mic was turned on for a broadcast promo, but he had some strong thoughts about Quero’s performance.

“Move the f—ing runner over,” Guillen seemingly says just before the broadcast throws to the studio.

Was that Ozzie Guillen on the hot mic? pic.twitter.com/mRW9ujWFkD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 15, 2026

Ozzie certainly doesn’t look happy when the camera cuts to him and a surprised Chuck Garfien, who appeared aware of what had happened.

Guillen is notorious for his honesty when it comes to discussing the White Sox. If given the chance, it’s likely the only thing he would clean up from that take is the F-bomb. The rest of it stands.