Richard Jefferson dropped a savage line during Knicks-Cavs Game 2

Richard Jefferson certainly does self-deprecating humor pretty well.

The retired ex-NBA forward Jefferson was on the call Thursday for ESPN during Game 2 between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers . In the second quarter at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., Jefferson went viral for an absolutely ruthless line … aimed at himself.

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell was called for a defensive foul on a shot attempt by Knicks guard Miles McBride . But Cleveland challenged the play, believing that Mitchell had gotten all-ball on the contest.

Indeed, they were correct as Jefferson and his broadcast partner Mike Breen quickly saw during the on-air replay. “That’s as clean as my bald head,” said Jefferson, much to the amusement of Breen.

Here is the video.

Wait for Richard Jeffersonpic.twitter.com/UfXh7aZ02f — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2026

The challenge by the Cavs deemed successful, and they got the ball too due to the imminent possession change at the time of Mitchell’s block. But that was about as good as it got for Cleveland as they went on to lose by a 109-93 final score to fall into an 0-2 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As for the former NBA champion Jefferson, 45, he sported the shaved head look almost all throughout his playing career and continues to rock it now that he is a commentator for ESPN. Meanwhile, that funny line from Jefferson in Game 2 was his best work since the time that he roasted his colleague Kendrick Perkins on the air.