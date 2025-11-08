ESPN announces news about Brian Windhorst

The Windy One has officially re-upped with ESPN.

ESPN announced on Friday that they have reached a multi-year extension with veteran sports journalist Brian Windhorst. The release noted that Windhorst will continue to provide insights and analysis across ESPN platforms.

Specializing in the NBA, the 47-year-old Windhorst first joined ESPN in 2010 after moving over from The Plain Dealer. Windhorst now serves as a senior writer for ESPN and regularly writes columns, appears on their basketball television programming (including on shows like “NBA Countdown” and “NBA Today”), and hosts “The Hoop Collective” podcast for the network as well.

Windhorst has also become something of a cult figure in the sports world. His dramatic style of reporting on TV has spawned numerous memes, and Windhorst was previously known for a supposedly close relationship with LeBron James (so much so that James recently even took numerous public shots at Windhorst over the perception). In the past, Windhorst actually got his own bobblehead from a minor-league baseball team as well.

That said, there was some uncertainty over the last several months about Windhorst’s long-term future at ESPN. A report from earlier this year claimed that The Worldwide Leader might actually be in danger of losing Windhorst’s services upon the expiration of his contract.

But now ESPN can safely put those fears to rest. Though Windhorst surprisingly once even drew interest from an NBA team for a possible hiring away from the network, he is now set to remain at ESPN for the foreseeable future.