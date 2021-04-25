Dana White criticized for sharing video of Chris Weidman broken leg

Dana White was criticized on Saturday night for the way he handled the broken leg injury suffered by Chris Weidman.

Weidman suffered a broken leg seconds into his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Fla. He attempted to kick Hall but his leg snapped upon being blocked by Hall’s leg. Weidman lost via TKO and had to be taken out of the octagon on a stretcher.

White tweeted the clip while adding an interesting nugget about the fight. He said Hall was the first fighter to win a UFC fight without throwing a strike.

The tweet contains the graphic video of the injury.

The first fighter in @ufc history to win without a single strike thrown #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zxyu5XhYu3 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 25, 2021

Some accused White of not only being classless by sharing the video, but also of perversely using it to promote a stat.

Here are some of the responses he received on Twitter:

C’mon Dana… not the way to showcase this man right now. — Jason Derouen “The Cajun Ninja” (@TheCajunNinja) April 25, 2021

not a huge fan of posting that like a celebration — flying_armbar (@ArmbarFlying) April 25, 2021

White has always been an unconventional promoter and nothing like the politically-correct commissioners we see in many other sports. He’s not afraid to speak his mind on many topics. We probably should not be surprised by his actions with this video and the stat about Hall.