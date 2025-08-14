Jon Jones has one of the latest charges against him dropped

Jon Jones has been no stranger to legal trouble, but the former UFC Heavyweight Champion received some favorable news in court this week.

According to court records that were obtained by TMZ, Jones had a misdemeanor charge of fleeing the scene of an accident dismissed in a New Mexico courtroom on Wednesday. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 21 incident in Albuquerque in which police had said Jones left the scene of a car crash.

Police responded to the scene of the accident and found a female sitting in the passenger seat. The woman, who was said to have shown “signs of significant intoxication,” told officers that Jones had been the driver of the car. At one point during the stop, the woman was allegedly speaking with Jones on the phone. She handed the phone over to an officer and told him that it was Jones on the other line.

The person on the phone, who was supposedly Jones, could be heard telling the police officer that his brothers “kill people for way less.” When backup arrived, the officer told other officers that he had been “threatened over the phone.” You can see the police footage here.

Jones’ attorney accused police in Albuquerque of “targeting” the 38-year-old and said the woman “used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI.” Jones also addressed the situation with a post on social media.

A second case was filed against Jones on June 30 related to the same incident. A charge of “Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend” was added.

Jones is no stranger to legal drama outside of the UFC octagon. In 2021, Jones was arrested over a domestic violence charge. Last year, a woman working with UFC’s anti-doping program filed a police report against Jones during a random specimen sample collection.

Jones was also involved in a 2015 hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque for which he pleaded guilty.