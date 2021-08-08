Look: Lolo Jones drops thirst trap photos amid midlife crisis

Lolo Jones gained fame during the Summer Olympics because of her success as a hurdler. Now, she’s trying to stay relevant as she ages.

Jones turned 39 on Thursday. To celebrate her final year in her thirties, Jones dropped a “thirst trap” on Instagram. These are photos designed to make viewers lust after her.

Jones kept it lighthearted, joking that the photos were to fight off her midlife crisis. She also joked that next she’d be wearing mom jeans and driving a minivan.

Lolo always has maintained a good sense of humor especially when it comes to sex topics, and did not disappoint.

In addition to being a world-champion hurdler, Jones went into bobsledding later in her career. She participated in three Olympiads, two in the Summer Games and one in the Winter Games, though she never medaled.