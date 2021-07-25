Video: Skateboarder crashes into railing during botched stunt
A skateboarder made the blooper reel with a painful looking crash at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Angelo Caro Narvaez, a skateboarder from Peru, was competing in the men’s street skateboarding event. He ended up finishing fifth with a 32.87 score.
During one of his runs in the competition, Caro Narvaez lost his balance skating down a stair rail and crashed into another railing.
nooooooooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/LRt3TFwGYf
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2021
That looked painful. But Caro Narvaez shook it off like nothing and kept competing, eventually finishing fifth.
You won’t get anywhere in skateboarding if a little crash is going to deter you. Caro Narvaez showed us that he won’t let it bother him.