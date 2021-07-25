Video: Skateboarder crashes into railing during botched stunt

A skateboarder made the blooper reel with a painful looking crash at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Angelo Caro Narvaez, a skateboarder from Peru, was competing in the men’s street skateboarding event. He ended up finishing fifth with a 32.87 score.

During one of his runs in the competition, Caro Narvaez lost his balance skating down a stair rail and crashed into another railing.

That looked painful. But Caro Narvaez shook it off like nothing and kept competing, eventually finishing fifth.

You won’t get anywhere in skateboarding if a little crash is going to deter you. Caro Narvaez showed us that he won’t let it bother him.