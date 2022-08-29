Barcelona soccer player reportedly tied up and robbed in home invasion

FC Barcelona soccer player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife were victims of a home invasion early Monday morning.

ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported on Monday that a gang armed with iron bars broke into the Castelldefels, Spain, home where Aubameyang lives with his wife and two children. Aubameyang and his wife were forced to open a safe that contained jewelry and other items. They were then handcuffed and tied up for an extended period while the assailants took other valuables.

Barcelona confirmed that the home invasion took place. ESPN reports that neither Aubameyang nor his wife suffered serious injuries. The burglars got away and had not been caught as of midmorning on Monday.

ESPN also noted that Aubameyang’s home is located roughly 200 meters from properties that are still owned by former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Both use private security firms to protect their homes.

Aubameyang had just returned home following Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday. The 33-year-old striker was an unused substitute in the match.