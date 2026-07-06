Team USA star Folarin Balogun has been fined

Team USA star Folarin Balogun has become a popular name at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Balogun received a red card in Team USA’s Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was then suspended for the showdown against Belgium.

However, FIFA suspended the ban for one year, with Donald Trump calling for a review of the play in a sequence that sparked plenty of backlash at the World Cup.

On Monday, FIFA sent out a statement, but it was revealed that Balogun was fined $40,000 for the incident, with half being payable by U.S. Soccer.

USMNT's Folarin Balogun was fined $40,000 by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee after he received the red card vs. Bosnia, FIFA announced.



Balogun's one-match suspension was suspended for one year and he is available to play vs. Belgium. pic.twitter.com/0EDMUWbekq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 6, 2026

Balogun has been a solid piece of the puzzle for Team USA. He scored two goals in the opening game against Paraguay and one against Bosnia and Herzegovina before being ruled out due to a red card.

Nonetheless, Balogun was in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against Belgium with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

The winner will face Spain, who defeated Portugal on Monday in a tough ending to Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career on the field.