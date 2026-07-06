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Team USA star Folarin Balogun has been fined

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Folarin Balogun at a press conference
Jun 28, 2026; Irvine, California, USA; USA forward Folarin Balogun (20) interviews before a training session in preparation for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup match at Great Park Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images

Team USA star Folarin Balogun has become a popular name at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Balogun received a red card in Team USA’s Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was then suspended for the showdown against Belgium.

However, FIFA suspended the ban for one year, with Donald Trump calling for a review of the play in a sequence that sparked plenty of backlash at the World Cup.

On Monday, FIFA sent out a statement, but it was revealed that Balogun was fined $40,000 for the incident, with half being payable by U.S. Soccer.

Balogun has been a solid piece of the puzzle for Team USA. He scored two goals in the opening game against Paraguay and one against Bosnia and Herzegovina before being ruled out due to a red card.

Nonetheless, Balogun was in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against Belgium with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

The winner will face Spain, who defeated Portugal on Monday in a tough ending to Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career on the field.

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