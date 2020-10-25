Video: Soccer player taken away on stretcher after flop goes viral

A video clip of a soccer player being taken away on a stretcher after a flop went viral on Sunday.

The clip came from an Oct. 4 game between Cadiz and Granada in La Liga. Granada’s Roberto Soldado was seen grabbing Cadiz’s Ivan Alejo around the neck. Alejo then flopped and was taken away on a stretcher.

Give this man an Oscar immediately pic.twitter.com/ZiWa3KttAx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2020

Soldado was not punished, while Alejo was still able to continue in the match despite his “injury.”

The teams tied in the match 1-1. Despite the tie, there was a winner: the internet. We all get to make fun of the ridiculous clip.