Ben Shelton gives girlfriend Trinity Rodman shoutout on live TV

Trinity Rodman looks on
Ben Shelton won his first-round match at the start of the US Open on Sunday, and he gave his girlfriend Trinity Rodman a shoutout immediately afterward.

Shelton, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, made easy work of Ignacio Buse with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win. While speaking on the court after the match, Shelton thanked Rodman for taking a red-eye flight the night before to make it to Queens, N.Y.

“Obviously, two days off, have some free time. My girlfriend took the red-eye from California last night to be here. So, we’re here for the long haul and just looking forward to it,” Shelton said.

Rodman, the daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, is a professional soccer player. She helped lead the United States to the gold medal at last year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

Rodman is a forward for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League, and her team had a match against Bay FC on Saturday. Washington won 3-2, and Rodman flew to New York shortly after.

Shelton, 22, and Rodman, 23, went public with their relationship earlier this year. Shelton also gave Rodman a shoutout after he won a match at Wimbledon last month.

